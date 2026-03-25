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Kacey Musgraves Performs as Ronnie Dunn at Nashville Honky Tonk, Promotes Upcoming Album

Kacey Musgraves pulled off one of Nashville’s more memorable recent stunts Saturday night, arriving at Robert’s Western World in a full Ronnie Dunn costume to perform the Brooks & Dunn…

Jennifer Eggleston
Kacey Musgraves attends The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves pulled off one of Nashville's more memorable recent stunts Saturday night, arriving at Robert's Western World in a full Ronnie Dunn costume to perform the Brooks & Dunn hit "Neon Moon" before a packed, unsuspecting crowd.

Musgraves arrived fully decked out in a wig, facial hair, aviators, and even Dunn's signature "Cowboy" tattoo on her forearm. The performance started mellow, but many fans recognized her only once she began singing. Multiple videos of the performance circulated online, and Dunn commented on the footage and shared it on his Instagram Stories.

Musgraves posted her own clip referencing her new single "Dry Spell," adding in the comments that Dunn "did nothing to deserve this" and crediting "Ronnie's glam team." The stunt landed warmly; Robert's Western World also shared the video to its official Instagram page.

Brooks & Dunn released "Neon Moon" in 1991 as the third single and third country chart-topper from their debut album Brand New Man. When the duo remade the song for their 2019 album Reboot, they brought Musgraves in to record it with them. That trio's version was certified platinum by the RIAA in 2024.

The performance doubles as promotion for Musgraves' forthcoming sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, a 13-track project due May 1 on Lost Highway featuring collaborations with Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert.

Brooks and DunnKacey Musgraves
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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