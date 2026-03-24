Luke Combs Releases 22-Track Album ‘The Way I Am’ With Eight Pre-Released Singles

The Way I Am, Luke Combs' sixth studio album, was released on March 20th through Sony Music Nashville. This album is a 22-song collection that represents a different phase of Combs' career: thoughtful and mature, yet still featuring arena-ready, anthemic songs alongside personal stories about how he's grown through aging, living with regrets, and learning to gain wisdom.

Produced by Combs alongside longtime collaborators Jonathan Singleton and Chip Matthews, the album leans heavily on co-writes, with Combs covering just three tracks penned entirely by other writers. The collection opens with high-energy momentum — "Back in the Saddle" and "My Kinda Saturday Night" arrive with banjo, steel guitar, and barroom swagger — before shifting toward introspection with "Days Like These" and mid-album storytelling standouts.

Narrative highlights include "15 Minutes," a wistful ballad told from the perspective of an inmate whose only connection to his former life is a brief phone call to his mother, and "Ever Mine," a duet with Alison Krauss written as a soldier's letter home. The title track serves as a love letter to Combs' wife and represents one of several outside cuts he selected, written by Rob Snyder, who previously co-wrote "She Got the Best of Me."

Pre-release, eight tracks had already been released, with "Days Like These" and "Sleepless in a Hotel Room" simultaneously placing in the top 10 of Billboard's Country Airplay chart, a feat not accomplished since Morgan Wallen in 2023. Despite its sprawling length, standout moments, including "Alcohol of Fame," "Daytona 499," "Ever Mine," "Seeing Someone," and "Sleepless in a Hotel Room," illustrate an artist whose range continues to evolve.

The album release coincides with the launch of Combs' My Kinda Saturday Night stadium tour, which kicked off on March 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before moving across North America and Europe. The tour includes three nights at London's Wembley Stadium on July 31, Aug. 1, and Aug. 2, making Combs the first country artist to sell out multiple shows at the venue.