Cody Johnson Closes RodeoHouston with Record-Breaking 80,203 Guests

Cody Johnson closes RodeoHouston not just in style, but by breaking a record. The Texas native brought the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to a thunderous close, drawing a record-breaking 80,203 fans to NRG Stadium and officially setting a brand-new attendance record.

Cody Johnson: “History Made”

In a joint Instagram post, Johnson and RodeoHouston wrote, “HISTORY MADE 80,203 guests showed out tonight at RODEOHOUSTON for an unforgettable performance by @codyjohnson, @jonpardi and @randyhouser, shattering the all-time concert-only attendance record,” also tagging openers Jon Pardi and Randy Houser.

Surprise Guests

Johnson performed his hits, including “Til You Can’t,” “Dear Rodeo,” and “The Painter.” He also surprised the audience when he welcomed Carrie Underwood on stage for their duet, “I’m Gonna Love You,” released in 2024. The RIAA Platinum-certified track was nominated for the 59th CMA Awards for Music Video of the Year.

Aside from Underwood, Johnson also invited Latin music star Carín Leon for “She Hurts Like Tequila.”

Annual RodeoHouston