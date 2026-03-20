Vince Gill Backs Taylor Swift for Youngest Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

Vince Gill is throwing his support behind Taylor Swift for a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame — and he's not holding back.

The Hall of Famer made his case on Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcast, hosted by senior music editor Joseph Hudak. He said in an interview, "I think they'll put her in there. Why wouldn't you? A lot of people don't realize she's arguably the biggest donor that's ever been to the Country Music Hall of Fame. I'm crazy about her. I fully support that."

Swift could become eligible for the Hall's Modern Era category this year, which requires more than 20 years of national prominence. Her self-titled debut album, featuring the breakthrough single "Tim McGraw," was released in 2006, making this year the first she may be eligible, depending on the definition of "national prominence." The double-platinum "Tim McGraw" peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Swift has continued to shape her legacy in both country and pop, most recently releasing The Life of a Showgirl, her 12th studio album, in October 2025, and she is set to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

If inducted, Swift would make history as the youngest inductee ever. Johnny Cash and Eddy Arnold were both 48 when they joined Nashville's hallowed institution in 1980 and 1966, respectively. Swift is currently 36 and would be 37 at the time of the Nashville ceremony. When asked about her potential induction at such a young age, Gill simply said, "That'd be all right."

When Gill was inducted in 2007, he was 50 years old, making him the second-youngest inductee in the Hall's history. Already spending decades in country music, he felt undeserving of such an honor. "I was grateful. There was a part of me that kind of thought, 'A little early,' honestly."

While still releasing new music, Gill explained that his early induction helped motivate him. "What I wanted to do after the fact was earn it. Make people be grateful that they did it."