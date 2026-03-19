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Nevada: Study Shows State’s Population and Moving Trends

Have you ever wondered if more people are moving to the state or if the general trend has people leaving it? The past few years have brought some pretty wild…

Anne Erickson
Have you ever wondered if more people are moving to the state or if the general trend has people leaving it?
Getty Images / Alla Petrenko

Have you ever wondered if more people are moving to the state or if the general trend has people leaving it? The past few years have brought some pretty wild moving trends, partly due to the pandemic, but those trends are continuing well after 2020.

People move to different states for a variety of reasons, such as finding a new job that requires relocating, lifestyle changes, such as retirement, or wanting a lower cost of living. Others move to be in a warmer climate or closer to loved ones. So, are people moving to or from this state?

In a feature out on March 9, Gabriel Cohen of Visual Capitalist offers up a map of the country and shows the moving trends in each state. The differences are big, with some states seeing a record number of residents moving in and others seeing residents leaving the state in droves.

"Nearly 15 million Americans moved in 2025, with many relocating across state lines in search of lower costs, job opportunities, and warmer climates," Cohen notes in the feature. He adds that "Southern and Mountain West states dominated the rankings for inbound migration, while several high-cost coastal states continued to lose residents."

The number of people moving to Idaho is staggering. According to their research, Idaho had a net migration of +63.2 per 10,000 residents, the highest number in the country. Other states seeing a high net migration include Wyoming at +26.0 and Utah at +7.3. On the flip side, people left California with a net migration of -25.1, Washington at -10.7 and Oregon at -9.0. As for California, the study notes that people left to move here to Nevada, which doesn't have a state income tax.

In the study, they note that the highly populated coastal states, which are considered "hubs for key economic sectors like tech and aviation," have experienced "moves in recent years owing to jobs either relocating or shifting to remote work."

So, what about Nevada? According to the study, the net migration per 10,000 residents is +6.5. So, if you look around and see more people, perhaps that's why.

nevadaSeasonal
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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