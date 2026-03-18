Zach Bryan Invites Fan With Speech Impediment to Perform at Utah Concert

Zach Bryan responded to a Salt Lake City fan, signaling he may welcome him onstage during the Aug. 7 stop of his With Heaven on Tour. On Friday (March 13), Russell shared a video captioned, "I really hope he sees his tweet." The clip shows him sitting down and holding up a poster that reads, "Zach Bryan, I have a speech impediment, but your music helps me find my voice. It would be an honor to sing 'Don't Give Up On Me' on August 7."

Marcus Russell, an aspiring folk singer based in Salt Lake City, addressed his appeal to Bryan via X, formerly Twitter. The exchange drew enthusiasm from fans who began anticipating a potential onstage collaboration at Rice-Eccles Stadium. "See u August 7th, brother," Bryan replied.

"Don't Give Up On Me" appears on DeAnn, Bryan's 2019 debut album named in memory of his late mother, Annette DeAnn Bryan. The album was recorded at an Airbnb in Jacksonville, Florida, while Bryan was stationed there as an active-duty Navy Aviation Ordnanceman.

Bryan is currently touring behind With Heaven on Top, his sixth studio album, released Jan. 9, 2026. The With Heaven on Tour spans more than 40 dates across North America and Europe, with the Aug. 7 Rice-Eccles Stadium date among the summer's stadium stops.

The fan moment comes days after Bryan made headlines for purchasing Jack Kerouac's original On the Road manuscript scroll for $12,135,000 at Christie's New York auction of the late Jim Irsay's collection. Irsay, the former owner of the Indianapolis Colts, died in May 2025. The purchase extended Bryan's growing commitment to Kerouac's legacy: In 2025, he acquired the Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Lowell, Massachusetts, Kerouac's hometown, with plans to establish a Jack Kerouac Museum, Performance, and Education Center at the site.