Tucker Wetmore Releases ‘Sunburn’ Single as ‘Brunette’ Climbs Charts

Tucker Wetmore is bringing summer energy early with the release of "Sunburn," out now via Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records. Produced by Chris LaCorte and written by Ryan Hurd, Jaxson Free, and Daniel Ross, the breezy track captures the spark of a beachside romance through vivid storytelling and a sun-soaked groove, blending imagery of wine, hotel sheets, and a heat-wave metaphor into a carefree, all-consuming summer anthem.

The release arrives as Wetmore's momentum shows no signs of slowing. His current single, "Brunette," a standout from his critically acclaimed debut album What Not To, has topped the U.K. Radio Country Airplay chart for three consecutive weeks and cracked the U.S. Top 15, logging more than 225 million U.S. streams. The broader success of What Not To has pushed Wetmore's career catalog past two billion global streams.

The new music follows the expansion of The Brunette World Tour, which now adds 17 new dates, including bucket-list stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and The Greek Theatre, after multiple sell-outs across major markets. The Brunette World Tour Pt. 2 will bring Wetmore to Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, and Las Vegas, with Maddox Batson, William Beckmann, George Birge, Jacob Hackworth, Braxton Keith, and Stella Lefty joining select dates. The tour launched in February with sold-out shows in Boston and New York City, as well as Wetmore's first-ever arena headlining performance in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The success caps a banner 2025 that included back-to-back No. 1 singles — "Wind Up Missin' You" and "3,2,1" — ACM and CMA nominations, and the December release of "Proving Me Right" ahead of a New Year's Eve performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Wetmore's 2026 itinerary includes an Australia swing offering tour support for Jordan Davis, a sold-out U.K. and Europe run in the spring, featuring three sold-out London nights, and summer appearances including CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with select dates alongside HARDY and Brooks & Dunn.