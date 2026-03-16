Trisha Yearwood Shares the Inspiration Behind Her Song ‘Country Music HerStory’

Trisha Yearwood, one of country music’s most notable female artists, is encouraging women in contemporary country to embrace their individuality and not be afraid to be themselves, while also honoring the women who paved the way for the next generation of artists.

Trisha Yearwood Performs ‘Country Music HerStory’

Yearwood is currently on tour to support her latest album, The Mirror. PEOPLE Magazine reported that they can exclusively premiere a video of Yearwood performing her song “Country Music HerStory.”

The song is Yearwood’s love song to women in country music, with references to Dolly Parton: “She'd come singing off a mountain like a bluebird Tennessee / She'd come laying down the truth on a bittersweet melody / She's a high-heeled thunderstorm / Jolene wished she was never born,” Emmylou Harris: “Oh, the fragile heart of that sweet Evangeline / She could tear you apart with a song in a Delta key”, Linda Ronstadt: “Her and Linda running with the boys/ Making a Southern California noise,” and Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, and Tanya Tucker: “Loretta's cold blue moon, Patsy's crazy pain / Tammy standing by her man and Tanya, wild as that mustang.”

Trisha Yearwood - Country Music HerStory (Live at Ford Theater)

Women in Country Music

Yearwood, in an email to People, shared the inspiration behind the song. “Leslie [Satcher] and Makayla [Lynn] and I were talking about wanting to write a song about the women who have paved the way and who continue to do so, and we wanted to give it a rocking Emmylou feel, and the lyrics just kinda poured out.”