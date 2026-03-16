Trisha Yearwood Shares the Inspiration Behind Her Song ‘Country Music HerStory’
Trisha Yearwood, one of country music’s most notable female artists, is encouraging women in contemporary country to embrace their individuality and not be afraid to be themselves, while also honoring…
Trisha Yearwood, one of country music’s most notable female artists, is encouraging women in contemporary country to embrace their individuality and not be afraid to be themselves, while also honoring the women who paved the way for the next generation of artists.
Trisha Yearwood Performs ‘Country Music HerStory’
Yearwood is currently on tour to support her latest album, The Mirror. PEOPLE Magazine reported that they can exclusively premiere a video of Yearwood performing her song “Country Music HerStory.”
The song is Yearwood’s love song to women in country music, with references to Dolly Parton: “She'd come singing off a mountain like a bluebird Tennessee / She'd come laying down the truth on a bittersweet melody / She's a high-heeled thunderstorm / Jolene wished she was never born,” Emmylou Harris: “Oh, the fragile heart of that sweet Evangeline / She could tear you apart with a song in a Delta key”, Linda Ronstadt: “Her and Linda running with the boys/ Making a Southern California noise,” and Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, and Tanya Tucker: “Loretta's cold blue moon, Patsy's crazy pain / Tammy standing by her man and Tanya, wild as that mustang.”
Women in Country Music
Yearwood, in an email to People, shared the inspiration behind the song. “Leslie [Satcher] and Makayla [Lynn] and I were talking about wanting to write a song about the women who have paved the way and who continue to do so, and we wanted to give it a rocking Emmylou feel, and the lyrics just kinda poured out.”
She added as an advice to other women in the genre especially since country music has long since been dominated by male artists, “I think the biggest advice I would have is to take from those artists what they have to teach you, if it’s from learning how to hold a note to learning what kind of songs you want to sing yourself, but also realize that every artist, every woman, is unique. Don’t be afraid to be yourself, even if you’ve never seen anybody else doing it the way you’re doing it…especially if you’ve never seen anybody do it the way you’re doing it!”