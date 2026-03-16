Stagecoach Festival Releases Set Times for April Event; Mystery Act Sparks Dan + Shay Speculation

The wait is over: Stagecoach Festival stage times have been revealed for April 24-26, 2026, and there's excitement around a surprise performer. The festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, stretching over three exciting days.

The T-Mobile Stage, Palomino, Mustang, Diplo's Honky Tonk, Toyota Music Den, and the Bud Light Stage will all host performances across the weekend. The first performers will hit the stage at 1 p.m. each day, and festivities wrap at midnight each night. Set times and passes are available at stagecoachfestival.com.

Fans are buzzing about a surprise set time listed under "+" on the Palomino Stage schedule on Friday, April 24th. "+" is listed to perform from 8:50 to 9:30 p.m. The symbol was quickly tied to Dan + Shay given their use of it in their name and logo. Nothing has been officially confirmed by the festival.

April 24 starts with Shaddix at Diplo's Honkytonk at 1 p.m., followed by Noah Rinker at Palomino, and Neon Union at the T-Mobile main stage. The music continues until midnight, highlighted by Diplo's set on the Mustang via Boot Barn, ending with Slim McGraw at Diplo's Honkytonk.

Day two, April 25, begins with Jeffro at 1 p.m. at Diplo's, continuing until midnight. The T-Mobile main stage highlights Kevin Smiley at 1:25 p.m., leading to the big finish with Lainey Wilson at 11 p.m. The Bud Light stage kicks off with Rick at 1:15 p.m., wrapping up with Tyler Braden by 6:30 p.m.

The festival's last day, April 26, kicks off at 1 p.m. at Diplo's. It promises an amazing finish with Post Malone's much-anticipated set starting at 9 p.m. and expected to perform til 11 p.m. Fans can find all of the official stage times on the Stagecoach website.

Other notable performances include:

Chase Rice, 4 - 4:45 p.m., April 24

Nate Smith, 5:15 - 6 p.m., April 24

Josh Ross, 6 - 6:30 p.m., April 24

Ella Langley, 6:30 - 7:20 p.m., April 24

Bailey Zimmerman, 7:50 - 8:50 p.m., April 24

Cody Johnson, 9:30 - 11 p.m., April 24

Little Big Town, 6:30 - 7:20 p.m., April 25

Riley Green, 7:50 - 8:50 p.m., April 25

Lainey Wilson, 9:30 - 11 p.m., April 25

Brett Young, 5:15 - 6 p.m., April 26

Eli Young Band, 6 - 6:30 p.m., April 26

Warren Zeiders, 6:30 - 7:20 p.m., April 26

Brooks & Dunn, 7:50 - 8:50 p.m., April 26

Hootie & The Blowfish, 8:30 - 9:30 p.m., April 26

Post Malone, 9:30 - 11 p.m., April 26