Jelly Roll Celebrates Three No. 1 Hits at Grand Ole Opry Ahead of Induction

Nashville native Jelly Roll marked two milestones in a single day on March 10, first hosting a triple No. 1 party at the Grand Ole Opry's Studio A, then being officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry that evening by fellow member Lainey Wilson.

The afternoon celebration, produced by BMI and ASCAP and hosted by BMI's Clay Bradley, reunited Jelly Roll with the songwriters, producers, and publishers behind "Liar," "Heart of Stone," and "Halfway to Hell" — three of his eight consecutive No. 1 hits. Highlights included a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar presented to Blake Pendergrass in honor of his first BMI No. 1 party, plaques from BMG Americas' Jon Loba, a Studio Bank charitable contribution to the Judge Dinkins Educational Center, and commemorative single-barrel bourbon from Green River Whiskey.

That evening, Wilson inducted Jelly Roll into the Grand Ole Opry alongside Craig Morgan, ERNEST, and Leanne Morgan. Sheriff Daron Hall, Davidson County Juvenile Correctional Professional Yolanda Hockett, and representatives from the Judge Dinkins Educational Center were among those in attendance.

Wilson delivered a heartfelt tribute before presenting Jelly Roll with his induction award. "He turned pain into purpose, mistakes into music, and somehow managed to make millions of people feel like they were just a little less alone," she said. "Jelly Roll, because of your heart, your story, and the way that you have used your voice to lift everybody up, it is my honor to welcome you into the Grand Ole Opry family."

During his induction, Jelly lauded Wilson, a fellow Opry member, sharing, "You took a song that saved millions of people, and you helped it saved millions more, Lainey. So many more people found this song because of you." The two then closed the evening with a duet performance of "Save Me."

In his acceptance speech, Jelly Roll reflected on the unlikely journey that brought him to the Opry circle:

"I didn't find Nashville because of country music, y'all. I found country music because of Nashville, because I'm from here," he said. "You take that kid that's been in that local juvenile with Ms. Hockett that's been in that local county jail with Sheriff Hall, and you bring him here, and you give him GRAMMYs, you give him awards, platinum plaques, and you make him a member of the most prestigious group. Less than 230 people are members of the Grand Ole Opry, y'all. And every word of that I said sounded like I was telling you a lot about myself, but that is a story that only God could be the author of."