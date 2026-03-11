Russell Dickerson Sent Thomas Rhett an Encouraging Message Before Son’s Birth

There’s no competition between Russell Dickerson and Thomas Rhett as being country music’s finest hitmakers. The two have been friends for so long that the viral “Happened to Me” singer revealed he sent an encouraging text to Rhett before the birth of his son.

Russell Dickerson Knew it Was Going to be a Boy

Rhett and his wife, Laura, were already parents to four girls: Willa Gray, aged 10, Ada James, aged 8, 6-year-old Lennon Love, and the youngest daughter, Lillie Carolina, aged 4. When they found out they were expecting, they wanted to keep the gender a surprise.

When the couple were on their way to the hospital to welcome their fifth child, Dickerson sent a message of support. “I told him we’re praying for a healthy baby boy. They didn’t know going in what gender it was gonna be.”

After the baby was delivered, a baby boy named Brave, Rhett replied to him with, “‘I can’t believe it. Finally got a boy.’”

Future Country Crooners?

Fans and other country music artists flocked to the comment section of Laura’s post announcing the birth of their son. One of those is Dickerson’s wife, Kailey. She wrote, “The adventures of Rem, Rad, and Brave are loading…..,” referring to her and Dickerson’s sons, Remington Edward, aged 5 and Radford Arthur, aged 2.

In one of the families get together during Easter in 2024, Dickerson shared that his son, Remington, was holding hands with Rhett’s daughter, Lennon. He said at the time, “We did not initiate this at all. That wasn't even their youngest daughter. That’s like their second youngest, which Remi is way younger than, but they’re about the same size, so I guess they thought they were the same age.”