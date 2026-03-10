Kacey Musgraves Teases Sixth Album With Billboards and Mystery Phone Line

Kacey Musgraves has kicked off a cryptic promotional campaign hinting at new music, with posters and billboards appearing March 5 across New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville bearing the message "Dry Spell? Call For A Real Good Time" alongside a working phone number.

Fans who dialed were greeted with a voicemail from Musgraves herself:

"This is Kacey Musgraves, and you've reached the middle of nowhere," she said. "No service available. Please try again later or press 1 for a really good time."

Callers then heard a snippet of what appears to be new music, performed alongside an acoustic guitar.

"It's been a real long 335 days. And the last time it wasn't good anyway," the singer performed alongside guitar. "I'm so lonely. Lonely with a capital H if you know what I mean. I've been sitting on the washing machine."

After the call ended, fans got a text. It read, "Hi, it's Kacey. Click the link before you lose service." A second text arrived soon after: "Welcome to the Middle of Nowhere. Save my number. This is where the real ones get first word. XO, Kacey."

The campaign has generated widespread speculation about a sixth studio album, which fans have informally dubbed KM6. Teasers feature recurring imagery, including cows, with Musgraves updating her Instagram and X bios to read "somewhere in the middle of nowhere." On March 5, when a fan asked about KM6 on X, Musgraves replied with a cow emoji matching the imagery on the posters.