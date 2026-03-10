Kacey Musgraves Teases Sixth Album With Billboards and Mystery Phone Line
Kacey Musgraves has kicked off a cryptic promotional campaign hinting at new music, with posters and billboards appearing March 5 across New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville bearing the message…
Kacey Musgraves has kicked off a cryptic promotional campaign hinting at new music, with posters and billboards appearing March 5 across New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville bearing the message "Dry Spell? Call For A Real Good Time" alongside a working phone number.
Fans who dialed were greeted with a voicemail from Musgraves herself:
"This is Kacey Musgraves, and you've reached the middle of nowhere," she said. "No service available. Please try again later or press 1 for a really good time."
Callers then heard a snippet of what appears to be new music, performed alongside an acoustic guitar.
"It's been a real long 335 days. And the last time it wasn't good anyway," the singer performed alongside guitar. "I'm so lonely. Lonely with a capital H if you know what I mean. I've been sitting on the washing machine."
After the call ended, fans got a text. It read, "Hi, it's Kacey. Click the link before you lose service." A second text arrived soon after: "Welcome to the Middle of Nowhere. Save my number. This is where the real ones get first word. XO, Kacey."
The campaign has generated widespread speculation about a sixth studio album, which fans have informally dubbed KM6. Teasers feature recurring imagery, including cows, with Musgraves updating her Instagram and X bios to read "somewhere in the middle of nowhere." On March 5, when a fan asked about KM6 on X, Musgraves replied with a cow emoji matching the imagery on the posters.
The rollout marks her first major promotional push since the release of Deeper Well, her sixth studio album, in March 2024. That record debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was supported by four singles, including "The Architect," which won the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Song. The campaign follows roughly two years of public quiet from the East Texas native, who grew up in Golden, Texas, and attended Mineola High School.