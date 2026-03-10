Gabby Barrett Shares Music Video for Breakup Song ‘The Easy Part’

Gabby Barrett recently released the music video for her breakup song “The Easy Part.” The video directed by Quentin Cook provided a visual retelling of what people often go through after a breakup and how leaving is often the “easy part.”

‘The Easy Part’ is a Relatable Breakup Song

Co-written with HARDY, Zach Abend, and Jon Nite, the track follows the singer singing about ending things with their partner on the first verse: “Hey, I know that you made up your mind / You said it, and you mean it this time / You're mad and you don't even know why / But I ain't beggin' you to stay / I ain't goin' through it again / Makin' up and wonderin' when / You decide how it all does and doesn't end, so,”

The chorus paints a picture of a couple exhausted from all the fighting: “Go on and slam that front door / Go on and tell me where I can go / Put that pedal to the floorboard / Leave me a mess in the middle of the road / Go all Jack D crazy / Tell yourself, leavin' me is so hard / But I got news for you, baby/ That'll be the easy part.”

The second verse talks about what the singer thinks their partner will regret about now that the relationship is over and the singer has moved on with someone new: “In the middle of the night / You'll still be reachin' for me / And you won't even know where I'll be / But I'll be with a new somebody who / Is puttin' a ring on my finger, a smile on my face / Tells me the things that you just couldn't say / I'll be the one that you let get away / And you'll find out too late.”

Gabby Barrett Drops Music Video for 'The Easy Part'

The music video perfectly captured the song’s essence, showing a couple arguing in their home. After the man storms out, the woman starts reflecting, especially recalling their happy moments together.

The video ends with the two of them driving and meeting at an intersection, but the man already has someone else sitting at the passenger seat of his truck, looking sadly at the woman driving away, and the woman, after getting over her initial shock of seeing her ex-lover, smiles as she drives away.

Barrett said of the song, “The Easy Part’ plays with the idea that sometimes the dramatic moment in a relationship feels like the hardest part, but often it’s what comes after that really stays with you.”

She added, “The song reflects on those memories; the good and the complicated, and realizing what they meant over time. In the video, you see those moments play out as she looks back on the relationship and ultimately chooses peace and keeps moving forward.”

Watch the music video below.