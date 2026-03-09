Alan Jackson to End Touring Career With Sold-Out Concert at Nissan Stadium in June

Alan Jackson will cap his decades-long touring career with a hometown send-off, The Last Call: One More for the Road, set for June 27 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The sold-out show will feature guest appearances by Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban, with additional names to be announced.

"I'm proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans," Jackson said in a statement posted to Instagram. "I'm just sorry there weren't enough seats for everybody who wanted one. I appreciate all the people that have come to my shows and supported me over the years."

Jackson, a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and Grand Ole Opry member, has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide and charted more than 50 No. 1 singles across his career. The Nashville finale marks the culmination of what he has described as his final year of major touring.

"We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started, and that's in Nashville, Tennessee — Music City — where country music lives," Jackson posted on Instagram. "I gotta do the last one there."

Jackson, who has publicly disclosed a diagnosis of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease — a hereditary neuromuscular condition affecting mobility — has cited the illness as the reason for stepping away from the road.

"So, it makes me more uncomfortable on stage, and I just have a hard time, and I just want to think about maybe calling it quits before I'm unable to do the job like I want to," the Country Music Hall of Famer said.

The event will benefit the CMT Research Foundation, with $1 per ticket sold donated and matched dollar-for-dollar by a donor. Edward Jones and Silverbelly Whiskey serve as presenting sponsors. The show is being produced in partnership with Doussan Music Group and Peachtree Entertainment.