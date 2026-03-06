Ashley Cooke to Appear on ‘Marshals’ Episode 2

Is Ashley Cooke the next country music artist to cross over to Hollywood? On the next episode of Marshals, airing this Sunday, March 8, the 28-year-old singer is scheduled to appear.

What is 'Marshals' About?

Marshals is a Western and police procedural TV show which is both a spin-off and a sequel to Yellowstone. Premiering on CBS on March 1, Marshals follows the story of U.S. Navy SEAL and rancher Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he joins a group of U.S. Marshals in protecting Montana.

The series also stars Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty, and Gil Birmingham.

Ashley Cooke Joins the List of Country Artists Appearing in Western Shows

Cooke is not the first country music artist scheduled to appear on the Yellowstone spin-off. Riley Green was first announced to join the cast as Garrett, a former NAVY Seal. He was seen in the trailer playing his guitar in front of a bonfire.

Cooke, who admitted to being a huge Sheridan fan, uploaded a snippet of her scene on Instagram singing her song “Next to You” in a bar. She captioned it with, “this is wild… tune in sunday @ 8pm et on @cbstv @paramountplus!”