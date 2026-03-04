Adam Levine is ‘Captain Country’ After a Surprise Pick on ‘The Voice’

In a twist no one saw coming, a country artist contestant in this year’s The Voice picked Adam Levine as coach, something the Maroon 5 frontman is truly grateful for, as he gave himself a new nickname: “Captain Country.”

Adam Levine to Coach an Aspiring Country Music Star

After coaching for almost 10 years, Levine finally has a country music artist in his team, something which is a big deal for the pop rocker. During the March 2 episode of the singing competition, 22-year-old contestant Hunter Jordan was dead set on choosing Kelly Clarkson as his coach, but was charmed by Levine.

Hunter Jordan BLAZES His Own Path After Three-Chair Turn | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC

For his blind audition, Jordan sang Billy Currington’s "Let Me Down Easy", which wowed all three coaches. Levine took the first crack at the contestant and said, “I know greatness when I hear it. I’m not 'Captain Country.' I’m not Blake [Shelton]. What’s going to happen today is I’m going to finally make a country singer realize that sometimes the best thing to do — and no one’s done it, so you’d be blazing a trail, my friend. We all want to blaze trails, don’t we?”

Levine made one last pitch: “You’re going to shake things up. It’s going to be television gold. But most importantly, it’s going to be Hunter gold, because you’re going to have a bigger career.”

He added, “Today’s the day I will get a country singer on my team.”

'I’m Going to Call Blake'

Clarkson and John Legend tried to get Jordan on their team, but the country artist aspirant went with Levine: “I think I’m going to blaze a path with Adam.”