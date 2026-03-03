Dasha Releases Live Opry Recording on 26th Birthday as Farewell to Album Era

Dasha released a live recording of "Oh, Anna!" from the Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 27, her 26th birthday, offering fans a vulnerable, stripped-down performance tied to one of the most personal chapters of her career.

"Stepping into the circle never loses its magic for me. Every time I stand on that stage, I think about the little girl who used to go by Anna and dreamed about moments like this," Dasha says. "The Opry carries so much history; it's where country music's story has been told for generations, and 'Oh, Anna!' carries my own history."

She continued, "When I sang it there this past summer, I knew it was a moment I'd want to hold onto forever. Releasing this live version on my 26th birthday feels like the most meaningful way to honor where I started and who I've become. It's a gift to myself I'll always cherish."

Captured during Dasha's performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Summer 2025 as part of the Opry's NextStage Class of 2025, this recording features Dasha's voice over a very simple backing track, showcasing her vulnerability and emotional weight. Dasha, along with Hillary Lindsey, Emily Weisband, and Chris LaCorte, co-wrote this song, which speaks to Dasha's younger self using her birth name (Anna) as if it were a final letter sent to that person, accompanied by feelings of nostalgia and appreciation.

The release lands at a milestone moment in Dasha's trajectory. Her breakout hit “Austin (Boots Stop Workin')” has surpassed 1 billion streams, and the song earned her the Female Song of 2024 honor at the People's Choice Country Awards.

Looking ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be one of her busiest years yet. Dasha is at work on a sophomore project and has upcoming opening slots for Tucker Wetmore and Russell Dickerson, in addition to international touring.