Cody Johnson Surprises Fans with a New Single ‘Blame Texas’

Cody Johnson, like his spontaneous performances, seemed to surprise fans by dropping a new single unplanned. The song just appeared on CoJo’s YouTube channel yesterday, March 2. And before you think this proud Texan suddenly started singing a different tune, the track, despite the title, is something else.

Cody Johnson on ‘Blame Texas’

Johnson posted on Instagram that even without the usual promotion, they had fun recording the track: “We had so much fun cuttin’ this one in the studio, I couldn’t keep it to myself. Had to let y’all have it.” The song is actually a heartbreak song. It follows the singer singing about his lover who left him because he did her wrong.

The first verse paints a picture of someone whose quirks and preferences were influenced by their Texas upbringing. “If I chase my tequila with an ice-cold beer, blame Texas / If I swear there ain’t no better place than here, blame Texas / If you think I say a few words wrong / And find a way to put fiddle in every song / If I take George Strait over Elvis, blame Texas.”

Before the listeners thought the song was some ode to Texas, the chorus sings a heartbreak that can’t be blamed on the state. “But if you wonder why she packed all her things /Left me back here alone in the Lonestar state / Yeah, I messed up a good thing again / Guess I just can’t help it / She loved the wide-open skies, no she didn’t wanna leave / Did her wrong, now she’s gone and it’s all on me / Coming back, naw, she ain’t / Wish I could but I can’t blame Texas.”

Cody Johnson - Blame Texas (Audio)

An Upcoming New Album