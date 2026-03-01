This Day in Country History: March 1

The GRAMMY Awards show is always fun to watch, and March 1 had its share of winners for 1994 and 1995. Luke Bryan had a big milestone on this day, Jimmie Allen and his fiancee had a baby, and there were several new inductees into the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame on March 1.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

March 1 country music winners at the GRAMMYs included:

1994: Whitney Houston won Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female, for her rendition of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" at the 36th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Mary Chapin Carpenter took home Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for "Passionate Kisses," and Dwight Yoakam's "Ain't That Lonely Yet" won for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male.

Cultural Milestones

A benefit concert, a big headliner performance, and inductions were cultural milestones for March 1.

2017: At The First And The Worst Concert benefit for the Music Health Alliance, Roseanne Cash, Steve Wariner, Sonny Curtis, and Rodney Crowell performed at the City Winery in Nashville. Proceeds from this event helped finance local artists' healthcare.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Headline tours and a record certification happened on March 1.

2019: Kelsea Ballerini's "I Hate Love Songs" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Industry Changes and Challenges

A new baby and show cancellations were industry changes and challenges for March 1.

2020: The "Best Shot" singer Jimmie Allen and his fiancée Alexis Gale welcomed a daughter, Naomi Betti. In addition to this joyful news, Allen's song, "Make Me Want To," hit the charts at No. 1.

