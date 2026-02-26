Darius Rucker Announces Dates for ‘Songs of Summer 2026 Tour’
Rocker turned country music star Darius Rucker is bringing the sunshine to stages across the U.S. this summer with the announcement of his Songs of Summer Tour. Fans are gearing up to see the "Come Back Song” singer in one of the most anticipated country music tours.
Darius Rucker Hits the Road This Year
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, 25 February, the South Carolina native announced his Songs of Summer Tour. Rucker wrote in the caption, “When I think of the concerts I love attending, it’s the people, the hits and the hot summer air… The Songs of Summer Tour in a lot of ways is my nod to being in that moment together! Tickets are on sale Friday. Can’t wait to see you on the road with my friends @laurenalaina, @georgebirge, @evanhoner, @crowmedicine, @robertrandolph and @austinwilliams_music!”
Rucker tagged the artists opening for him, including Lauren Alaina, George Birge, Evan Honer, Old Crow Medicine Show, Robert Randolph, and Austin Williams.
Tour Dates
Check out the Songs of Summer 2026 Tour dates below.
- June 4: Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre, Toledo, Ohio
- June 5: Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Grantville, Pa
- June 6: Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, Canandaigua, N.Y
- June 11: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, N.Y.
- June 12: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, N.J.
- June 13: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, N.H.
- June 18: White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro, N.C.
- June 19: Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park, Wilmington, N.C.
- June 25: Acrisure Amphitheater, Grand Rapids, Mich.
- June 26: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
- June 27: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, Mich.
- July 16: The Theater at MGM National Harbor, Washington, D.C.
- July 17: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, Conn.
- July 18: Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, Mass.
- July 23: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, Ariz.
- July 24: First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater, Albuquerque, N.M.
- July 25: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colo.
- July 30: Walmart AMP, Rogers, Ark.
- July 31: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, Mo.
- August 1: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, Ind.