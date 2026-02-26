Darius Rucker Announces Dates for ‘Songs of Summer 2026 Tour’

Rocker turned country music star Darius Rucker is bringing the sunshine to stages across the U.S. this summer with the announcement of his Songs of Summer Tour. Fans are gearing up to see the " Come Back Song ” singer in one of the most anticipated country music tours.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, 25 February, the South Carolina native announced his Songs of Summer Tour. Rucker wrote in the caption, “When I think of the concerts I love attending, it’s the people, the hits and the hot summer air… The Songs of Summer Tour in a lot of ways is my nod to being in that moment together! Tickets are on sale Friday. Can’t wait to see you on the road with my friends @laurenalaina, @georgebirge, @evanhoner, @crowmedicine, @robertrandolph and @austinwilliams_music!”