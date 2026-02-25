Billboard to Honor Ella Langley at the 2026 Women in Music Awards

Another recognition is in store for Ella Langley!

It’s safe to say Langley is country music’s hottest artist of the moment with her hit “Choosin’ Texas.” Co-written with Miranda Lambert, the single, which is included on her highly anticipated second album, Dandelion, has just made country music history.

Ella Langley to Receive The Powerhouse Award

In an Instagram post, Billboard announced that the Alabama-born singer-songwriter is this year’s Powerhouse Award recipient. The caption reads, “Ella Langley is Billboard Women in Music’s 2026 POWERHOUSE. The country music standout will take the stage for a performance and be honored with the Powerhouse Award for her commanding voice, bold storytelling and chart success. See more details at billboard.com/WIM + stay tuned for the reveal of the #BBWomenInMusic 2026 Woman of the Year.”

Aside from her, other women in music, including Tate McRae, Teyanna Taylor, Kehlani, Laufey, and Zara Larsson, are also set to receive awards. Langley might also receive another award, Woman of the Year, which will be announced soon.

Welcoming 2026 with a Bang

Upon its release, “Choosin’ Texas” has already been causing quite a buzz. Little did Langley know it was about to make history, topping three charts: Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts. This feat was achieved by only three artists before her: Shaboozey for “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen for “I Had Some Help,” and Wallen again for “Last Night.”

American Eagle also recently launched Langley as the face of its Spring 2026 Collection.