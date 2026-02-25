ACM Awards Returns to Las Vegas in May With Riley Green Headlining Pre-Show Events

The Academy of Country Music will return to Las Vegas for the 61st ACM Awards, continuing its long-standing relationship with the city and the MGM Grand. Nominees will be announced in April, with additional details regarding hosts and performers to follow. The organization, founded in 1964 and based in Nashville, has maintained a Prime Video livestream partnership since 2022, expanding its global reach.

“We are thrilled to be returning to our roots out west for the 61st ACM Awards,” ACM CEO Damon Whiteside says. “The energy in Las Vegas is electric, and we can't wait to bring that spirit to the awards, as well as all of our awards week events. Kicking this announcement off with Riley Green as headliner of ACM Lifting Lives Country On The Green is helping to set the stage for an exciting lead-up to the big night. Stay tuned for more!”

Awards week begins May 15 with "ACM Lifting Lives: Country on the Green" featuring Riley Green & Friends at Topgolf Las Vegas. Festivities continue May 16 with ACM "Next Wave: Country's Beach Bash" at Mandalay Bay Beach. Proceeds from "ACM Lifting Lives" events will support music-based health and relief programs, including the Diane Holcomb Emergency Relief Fund.

General public tickets go on sale Feb. 27 at 10:00 a.m. PT via AXS, with presales beginning earlier this week. For information on ticketing and more, please refer to ACMcountry.com.

Fans could interact via Prime Video, ACM Lifting Lives initiatives, the ACM A-List, and social media.