Luke Bryan Drops New Song ‘Word On The Street’

Being an American Idol (and pranking Carrie Underwood on set) is a full-time job. But if you’re Luke Bryan, you still make the time to drop new music and go on tour while still looking for America’s next idol. The Georgia-born singer-songwriter just released “Word On The Street”, which is the track that also inspired his tour.

'Can’t Wait to Hear What You Think'

Bryan shared his latest song via an Instagram post he captioned with, “It’s finally out! I hope you guys are BS-free out in BFE somewhere listening. Can’t wait to hear what you think.” Written by Payton Smith, Josh Thompson, and Justin Ebach, the track follows the singer going through a not-so-amicable breakup with someone, with everyone who knew them getting involved in the drama, especially since his ex, who already has a new man, is telling everybody how the singer is still hung up on her. “Word on the street is you got a new man / He doesn't close all the barrooms down / Word on the street is I give a lot of damns / Draggin' my name through the mud 'round town.”

However, as is obvious in the chorus, the singer has already moved on. “No rumors on the rollin' river / No talk in them tall pine trees / Just the wind and a whippoorwill whisper / B.S. free in B.F.E. / I don't wanna hear how your movin' on's movin' since me / And backroads mind their own / So I don't hear the word on the street.”

Instant Connection

Upon hearing the demo, Bryan instantly fell in love with it. He said in a statement, “This one felt right to get out asap after naming my summer tour from the title. When I first heard the demo, I knew I had to go in and record it. I loved everything about how the writers approached this song- it just felt fresh. Can’t wait to get out on the road and perform it for you live!”

Listen to the new track below.