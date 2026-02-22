This Day in Country History: February 22

The GRAMMY Awards highlighted country music artists on February 22, 1989. Other significant events for this day included the announcement of inductees into the 2011 Songwriters Hall of Fame, Kenny Rogers receiving the Texas Medal of Arts, and a new baby for Brad Paisley and his wife.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

At the 31st Annual GRAMMY Awards, K.T. Olsen won Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for "Hold Me." Randy Travis's "Old 8x10" took home Best Country Vocal Performance, Male, and The Judds won Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group for "Give a Little Love." 2011: The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that Garth Brooks, the late Leon Russell, and Allen Toussaint were to be inducted for the 2011 class. John Bettis, Tom Kelly, and Billy Steinberg were also inducted into this class.

Cultural Milestones

Charley Pride and Kenny Rogers had cultural milestones on February 22.

Kenny Rogers received the Texas Medal of Arts Award. Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers presented the award and performed some of Rogers' hit songs. Vickki Carr and Ray Benson, along with others, also performed and honored the late Kenny Rogers. 2019: The PBS TV network aired Charley Pride: I'm Just Me on this date. Pride was a baseball player before becoming successful as a country music star. Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, and Darius Rucker were part of the show, with Tanya Tucker providing the narration for the program.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Record certifications and a concert were notable events on February 22.

Dan + Shay's "How Not To" received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In addition, Chris Janson's "Fix a Drink" received a Gold certification from the RIAA on this same date. 2020: Jason Aldean had a concert at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. This venue was a stop on Aldean's We Back Tour, where Morgan Wallen also took the stage.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A new baby and a band member leaving were industry changes for February 22.

Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberley Williams, had their first child together, William Huckleberry. While they were initially going to call their son Will, they changed it to Huck to honor the writer, Samuel Clemens, who used the surname Mark Twain. 2013: The "Too Good To Be True" singers Edens Edge played at the Grand Ole Opry for the last time as a team on this day. One of the band members, Hannah Blaylock, left the band for personal reasons, and the remaining two members, Dean Berner and Cherrill Green, were committed to keeping Edens Edge going as a duo.