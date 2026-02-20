Lainey Wilson Continues Partnership with Wrangler for 2026 New Summer Collection

Country music’s reigning queen of flared jeans and rhinestone boots, Lainey Wilson, is stepping into summer ’26 with style. Wilson has officially extended her partnership with iconic Western brand Wrangler for an all-new summer collection.

Lainey Wilson is One Hot Cowgirl

In an Instagram post, Wilson modeled some of the pieces in the collection, including black and red flare jeans made from a cotton blend, which she accessorized with a red cowboy hat. She also wore a casual tank top, a high-waisted denim flare jean, and a midriff white top.

The caption reads, “We’ve got more for y’all. New pieces from my collection with Wrangler are here for you to own the spotlight this summer. Shop now on Wrangler.com.”

Wilson’s partnership with the brand started in 2023 when she became the face of the brand’s popular Fall 2023 collection.

What’s Next for Her?

Aside from planning her wedding to Devlin “Duck” Hodges, Wilson is currently in the middle of a tour across Australia and New Zealand. While in New Zealand, she performed “Can’t Sit Still” live for the first time. Aside from debuting the new song, her performance in New Zealand was historic. The tour marks Wilson’s first arena shows in Australia and New Zealand, bringing her Southern charm and powerful vocals to international stages.