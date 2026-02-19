How Shook & Stone Is Giving Back

Backstage Country
Rising gas prices impact Las Vegas families. That's why Shook & Stone is committed to helping the community with a $10,000 gas giveaway! The event is on March 1st, 2026, at 2 pm. First-come, first-served. Entry is $50 per vehicle.

Early Access Advantage! Email subscribers can get to the location at 8 am. Social media is announced at 10 am. Shook & Stone's Community Mission: They have been supporting Nevada since 1997. They give back beyond their legal services. Sign up now to receive early access and updates. Don't miss this opportunity to score FREE gas!

