Hank Williams Jr. Adds Seven Tour Dates Across Southeast and Midwest

Hank Williams Jr. has confirmed a slate of 2026 tour dates, expanding his previously announced run from four to 11 shows. The updated itinerary includes June 5 in Tampa, June 6 in West Palm Beach, June 19 in Virginia Beach, June 26 in Birmingham, July 17 in Clarkston, July 18 in Grand Rapids, and Aug. 1 in Bangor, with additional stops broadening the nationwide calendar.

The tour adds seven new outdoor shows in June and July, building a national U.S. itinerary that now features markets such as West Palm Beach, Virginia Beach, Birmingham, Grand Rapids, and more. Opening acts for select dates include Joe Nichols, Sammy Kershaw, and The Marshall Tucker Band.

A highlighted stop includes Pine Knob Music Theatre, presented by United Wholesale Mortgage, Trinity Health, and Ally. A show featuring Sammy Kershaw is noted at Pine Knob as part of the expanded run.

Williams Jr., an ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year, GRAMMY winner, BMI Icon, and inductee into both the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame, remains one of country music's most decorated entertainers. Known for bringing arena-rock production values to the genre, he continues to be recognized as a dynamic live performer and a driver of country music's large-scale concert experience.

The announcement also spotlights his 2022 album Rich White Honky Blues, produced by Dan Auerbach. The project topped multiple charts and featured blues classics made famous by legendary artists, underscoring Williams Jr.'s continued creative evolution.