Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Granny Hobbies’

Carrie Underwood recently shared her favorite off-stage pastimes. And if you’re wondering what a country music royalty does when they’re not flexing their powerhouse vocals and not performing in sold-out arenas, Underwood’s answer might not be what you’re expecting.

Carrie Underwood Enjoys Granny Hobbies

The Oklahoma native’s hobbies might come as a surprise to others, as they are not something one of her stature would typically enjoy. If you expect her to be spending her day off singing karaoke or partying like a rockstar, her hobbies are what older generations prefer.

In an interview with On The Red Carpet, the American Idol judge shares, “I have granny hobbies. I love to crochet. I love to do a little birdwatching, and I have sourdough, and I make my own kombucha, and I love to grow hot peppers and make my own fermented hot sauce.”

Keeping It Real

The “Before He Cheats” singer explains that her life in the spotlight is just a small part of her life that the public sees. “Everything is very compartmentalized in this entertainment world that we live in is not reality,” the mother of two says. “Reality is vacuuming and cleaning toilets and doing laundry and gardening and cooking, then that’s a world I love.”