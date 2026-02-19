Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Granny Hobbies’

Backstage Country
Yvette Dela Cruz
Carrie Underwood performs during Times Square New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration
Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood recently shared her favorite off-stage pastimes. And if you’re wondering what a country music royalty does when they’re not flexing their powerhouse vocals and not performing in sold-out arenas, Underwood’s answer might not be what you’re expecting.  

Carrie Underwood Enjoys Granny Hobbies  

The Oklahoma native’s hobbies might come as a surprise to others, as they are not something one of her stature would typically enjoy. If you expect her to be spending her day off singing karaoke or partying like a rockstar, her hobbies are what older generations prefer.  

In an interview with On The Red Carpet, the American Idol judge shares, “I have granny hobbies. I love to crochet. I love to do a little birdwatching, and I have sourdough, and I make my own kombucha, and I love to grow hot peppers and make my own fermented hot sauce.”  

Keeping It Real  

The “Before He Cheats” singer explains that her life in the spotlight is just a small part of her life that the public sees. “Everything is very compartmentalized in this entertainment world that we live in is not reality,” the mother of two says. “Reality is vacuuming and cleaning toilets and doing laundry and gardening and cooking, then that’s a world I love.”  

Underwood often shares on social media the outcome of her granny hobbies. Recently, she shared a photo of Ezekiel bread she had baked using grains she had milled herself. She also wore outfits she crocheted herself during the last season of American Idol

Carrie Underwood
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
