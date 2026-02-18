Backstage Country
Scale The STRAT 2026: Join Team Coyote

Gear up for an unforgettable experience as Coyote takes on the heights, scaling The STRAT to raise awareness for the American Lung Association! The event takes place Sunday, February 22,…

Taya Williams
Scale the Strat 2026

Gear up for an unforgettable experience as Coyote takes on the heights, scaling The STRAT to raise awareness for the American Lung Association!

The event takes place Sunday, February 22, 2026, at The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Tower in Las VegasNevada.

The event starts at 7:00 a.m. so please plan accordingly.

It’s not just a climb; it’s a mission! Join us as we ascend the iconic STRAT Tower to support the American Lung Association. Every step you take will make a difference in the fight against lung diseases.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of something incredible! Secure your spot by registering under TEAM COYOTE at ScaleTheSTRAT.com.

🔒 Limited Spots Available: Register with

TEAM 102.7 Coyote Country

Hurry, as space is limited!

There will be a DJ playing the best victory playlist at the top! Cool off, hydrate and listen to great tunes.

Let’s climb for a cause, conquer The STRAT, and make a lasting impact on lung health. Elevate with us and be part of this thrilling journey. See you at the top! 🏆🌟

Can't climb but still want to help?
Let Shawn Stevens climb for you! Click here to make a donation for Shawn and Team Coyote!

American Lung Association
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
