Scale The STRAT 2026: Join Team Coyote

Gear up for an unforgettable experience as Coyote takes on the heights, scaling The STRAT to raise awareness for the American Lung Association!

The event takes place Sunday, February 22, 2026, at The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event starts at 7:00 a.m. so please plan accordingly.

It’s not just a climb; it’s a mission! Join us as we ascend the iconic STRAT Tower to support the American Lung Association. Every step you take will make a difference in the fight against lung diseases.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of something incredible! Secure your spot by registering under TEAM COYOTE at ScaleTheSTRAT.com.

🔒 Limited Spots Available:

Hurry, as space is limited!

There will be a DJ playing the best victory playlist at the top! Cool off, hydrate and listen to great tunes.

Let’s climb for a cause, conquer The STRAT, and make a lasting impact on lung health. Elevate with us and be part of this thrilling journey. See you at the top! 🏆🌟