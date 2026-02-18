Jelly Roll’s ‘Need A Favor’: The Song That Dominated Country Radio

Jelly Roll's success in the charts and the public's hearts is one of the most unexpected but inspiring stories in modern music. Born Jason Bradley DeFord in 1984 in Antioch, Tennessee, he grew up in a dysfunctional home and went to jail for the first time when he was just 14 years old. However, music helped him turn his chaos into order.

He first emerged in the hip-hop world with The Plain Shmear Tape in 2003, then branched into rock with Ballads of the Broken in 2021. When he stepped onto the Grand Ole Opry stage in November 2021, it was a turning point for him, a sign that he was moving into country music. His single "Son Of A Sinner," released in March 2022, gave him his first No. 1 on the Country Radio chart and introduced him to a wider audience. Today, he boasts more than 5.1 billion streams, with "Need A Favor" alone surpassing 286 million.

The Creation and Release of 'Need A Favor'

Released on Dec. 9, 2022, as the lead single from Whitsitt Chapel, "Need A Favor" was co-written by Jelly Roll alongside Rob Ragosta, Joe Ragosta, and Austin Nivarel, who also produced the track. The song runs three minutes and 17 seconds and was released under BBR Music Group. It was mastered at Sterling Sound facilities in Edgewater, New Jersey, and Nashville, Tennessee, giving it a professional but emotionally raw finish.

The song officially impacted country radio on Feb. 13, 2023, and quickly resonated with audiences. Jelly Roll got the idea for worship music for sinners when he took his daughter to Whitsitt Chapel, making songs for people who feel disconnected from traditional faith-based music but still want to be saved.

Chart Performance and Commercial Success

"Need A Favor" became a record-breaking success, making history as the first song to ever reach the top 10 of both Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay and Country Airplay charts. It peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 3 on Hot Country Songs, No. 1 on Country Airplay, No. 1 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and No. 1 on Canada's Country Chart.

When it jumped from No. 12 to No. 9 on Country Airplay, the song logged an impressive 17.5 million audience impressions. It also maintained a strong presence on rock radio, staying in the top tier of Mainstream Rock Airplay for weeks. Its success broke a months-long chart deadlock between Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs.

Commercially, the track earned 2× Platinum in the United States. Meanwhile, Whitsitt Chapel debuted with 90,000 equivalent album units, setting a record as BBR Music Group's highest-charting first-week release for a country newcomer.

The Deep Meaning Behind the Lyrics

At its heart, "Need A Favor" is a brutally honest confession. The narrator says he only talks to God when things go wrong, as shown by statements such as, "I only talk to God when I need a favor" and "Who the hell am I to expect a savior?" The lyrics grapple with spiritual hypocrisy, guilt, and self-reflection, referencing "Amazing Grace" and a King James Bible collecting dust.

Jelly Roll saw the song as a bridge between faith and brokenness — a way of creating worship music for those that have sinned. The music video adds emotional depth by revealing a man praying for his daughter who is suffering from cancer, intensifying the track's themes of desperation and hope. The bridge has hip-hop rhythms with "Hangin' in there, just barely," while "Throwin' up prayers, like Hail Mary's" gives a country-rock vibe.

Genre-Blending Approach

"Need A Favor" combines country storytelling with rock grit and soft hip-hop beats. With a guitar-driven base, Jelly Roll's raspy and emotional vocals give the whole song a unique energy. It opens with its unforgettable chorus against sparse instrumentation, and then builds with choral backing that swells into an almost celestial soundscape. Critics have noted it feels tailor-made for a Yellowstone soundtrack — dark and rugged yet spiritually searching.

Memorable Live Performances

Live performances helped make "Need A Favor" a career-defining song for Jelly Roll. His performance at the 2023 CMT Awards, which was backed by a choir, wowed the crowd and made many people think the song would reach the charts. At the 2024 CMT Awards, Jelly Roll claimed Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and Performance of the Year for "Need A Favor," which was similar to his previous success for his song "Son Of A Sinner" at the 2023 CMT Awards.

Later that year, he opened the CMA Awards with Wynonna Judd, delivering a gospel-infused rendition of "Need A Favor" that was both gritty and divine. In one of the year's most unexpected moments, Jelly Roll performed the track at Buckeye Country Superfest alongside comedian Kevin James, who appeared dressed like Jelly Roll's doppelgänger. Beyond the viral humor, the performance showcased the song's broad appeal.

Critical Reception and Industry Impact

People pointed out that Jelly Roll's raw honesty, especially in the line "Who the hell am I to expect a savior," was a strong show of humility. The song racked up all sorts of awards and recognition across the industry, winning The Song of 2023 at the People's Choice Country Awards.

The song was also nominated for Single of the Year at both the CMA Awards and ACM Awards. In broader industry terms, it helped Jelly Roll become just the eighth artist to achieve a top 10 hit on both the Mainstream Rock Airplay and Country Airplay charts.

A Song That Defines Transformation

For Jelly Roll, "Need A Favor" wasn't just a big hit — it was a life-changer. His gratitude to country radio for embracing what he calls therapeutic music underscores his mission to make songs that heal both himself and others.