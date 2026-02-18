Jackson Dean Announces Third Studio Album ‘Magnolia Sage’ Set for April Release

Jackson Dean announced Magnolia Sage, his third studio album, will be released on Apr. 24. Distributed by Big Machine Records, the album consists of 11 tracks set in two separate world themes, which include Magnolia and Sage. The album uses both soulful imagery and expansive western landscapes to illustrate two separate narratives.

The album frames two distinct worlds, with Magnolia offering soulful, intimate imagery and Sage evoking Western, rugged landscapes like Wyoming winds and a crow on a fence post.

"Magnolia is soulful. Magnolia is the soft touch of someone else's hand on yours. Magnolia is a Maryland beach. Magnolia is something easy. Sage is Western. Sage is the wild in Wyoming. Sage is rust and a crow on a fence post. Sage is the wind in your face," Dean said.

Magnolia Sage features 11 tracks: "Blacktop Blues," "5th Of July," "Tennessee Moon," "Hey Mississippi," "Something Easy," "Dust On A Dirt Road," and "Heart On The Range." Earlier singles "Be Your Man," "Over And Over," and "Make A Liar" set the stage for the album's dual narrative, with "Wildfire" joining as a new single.

"Wildfire" is a West Coast-inspired love story written by Dean and co-writers, building from a restrained verse into a powerful, high-energy chorus. Released as a new single, it has been described as a passionate track about unstoppable love with a gradually intensifying musical lift.

Dean celebrates his second career No. 1 with "Heavens To Betsy" and has also released the January single "Make A Liar."

The collaborative album includes contributions from Luke Dick, Randy Montana, Jessie Jo Dillon, Natalie Hemby, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson, Chris Tompkins, Dan Isbell, Casey Smith, Tucker Beathard, Jimi Bell, and others, underscoring a strong multi-writer approach.