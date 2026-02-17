Backstage Country
Listen: Ella Langley Drops ‘Be Her’ Before ‘Dandelion’ Album

After teasing on social media, Ella Langley officially released her latest single, “Be Her”, ahead of the release of her album, and it’s what you can expect from a HARDY…

Ella Langley performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day four of CMA Fest 2025
Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

After teasing on social media, Ella Langley officially released her latest single, “Be Her”, ahead of the release of her album, and it’s what you can expect from a HARDY collaboration. Aside from the buzz for her upcoming project, Dandelion, Langley’s been in the spotlight lately. She made country music history as the first woman to simultaneously lead the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts. She’s also announced as the latest face of clothing brand, American Eagle.  

Ella Langley Collaborates with HARDY

The song was co-written with Jordan Schmidt, Smith Ahnquist, and HARDY, who immediately knew the song was special. “I knew ‘Be Her’ was a hit the second we started writing it,” the country rocker shared. “It’s one of those songs that basically wrote itself. We were done in 30 minutes. Those are always the best ones. It’s so fun to watch Ella and the rocket ship that she’s on, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

What is ‘Be Her’ About?

On her latest single, Langley sings of wanting to be the woman she considers ideal: “She drinks wine by the glass, not by the bottle / She ain't stuck on the past, ain't worried about tomorrow / She's a lover, a mother, a sister, and wife / She rolls over in the morning to the love of her life / Only smokes one on vacation, says just what she thinks / She don't need validation or much of anything.”

The chorus repeats Langley’s wish: “I just wanna be her so bad, it hurts so bad, it hurts so / I just wanna be her, I just wanna be her / I just wanna be her so bad, it hurts so bad, it hurts so / I just wanna be her, I just wanna be her so bad / It hurts so bad.”

A music video also dropped, co-directed by Langley and Wales Toney. Watch it below.

