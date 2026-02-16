Megan Moroney and Sylvia Rhone To Receive Honors at She Is The Music Event

Megan Moroney will be honored in Los Angeles on Feb. 18 at the second annual Sharing the Spotlight event hosted by She Is the Music, the nonprofit founded by Alicia Keys, Ann Mincieli, and Sam Kirby Yoh. The initiative recognizes women across the music industry and encourages mentorship by asking attendees to bring another woman they want to help open doors for, reinforcing its allyship-driven mission.

“The fact that there is the conversation happening, and the ability to have more women across every part of the music, that's what it's about,” Alicia Keys, a co-founder of She Is the Music, tells The Hollywood Reporter.

She continues, “We've created this conversation of real-world action to provide the level of mentorship that puts women in touch with opportunities to get into the door, take a seat at the table and break through these systems that have been in place for years. We're honoring trailblazers like Sylvia and up-and-comers like Megan Moroney. But we want to share the spotlight, obviously, that's what the concept's about. Bring another woman you want to open the door for.”

Moroney said in a statement, “I'm so honored to receive this recognition from She Is The Music. I wouldn't be where I am today, in my career and in life, without the support of all the incredible females around me. Knowing that some of the most talented women in the business always have my back gives me the creative space to focus on my artistry, and for this I'm beyond grateful.”

Sylvia Rhone, chairman and CEO of Epic Records, is also being recognized for her leadership and long-standing commitment to fostering diverse talent. Throughout her career, she has helped guide artists including Travis Scott, Future, and 21 Savage, and is widely credited with nurturing artists across generations while championing inclusion within label leadership.

As Rhone added, “Throughout my career, I've believed that real power is about using it to create opportunity for others. I'm deeply honored to be recognized by an organization that understands progress requires both vision and action.”