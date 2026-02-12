Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Randy Travis Set To Appear on Country Cruising 7th Anniversary Voyage

Country Cruising has announced that its 7th Anniversary Tour will feature Randy Travis as a special guest aboard the Celebrity Summit in April 2027. Travis is expected to make appearances…

Jennifer Eggleston
Randy Travis appears during "A Heroes &amp; Friends Tribute To Randy Travis" at Propst Arena in Von Braun Center on October 24, 2023 in Huntsville, Alabama.
David A. Smith / Stringer via Getty Images

Country Cruising has announced that its 7th Anniversary Tour will feature Randy Travis as a special guest aboard the Celebrity Summit in April 2027. Travis is expected to make appearances throughout the voyage, though no full vocal performances are anticipated. 

The anniversary sailing continues the brand's tradition of spotlighting multi-generational country talent. Joining Travis on the lineup are James Dupré, Craig Morgan, and Paul Overstreet. Country Cruising has previously hosted major acts including Blake Shelton, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Trace Adkins, LOCASH, Clay Walker, and Taylor Austin Dye, reinforcing its reputation as a premier country music fan experience at sea.

James Dupré will perform his own sets on board, including music from It's All Happening and Perfect Time. Dupré also continues to serve as lead vocalist on Travis' More Life Tour, helping bring the country legend's catalog to audiences nationwide.

Craig Morgan, known for hits spanning more than two decades, is confirmed for the 2027 cruise. In addition to his music career, Morgan remains dedicated to military and veteran support initiatives and continues to be involved in active-duty service and advocacy.

Country Cruising's previous sailing from Fort Lauderdale to Nassau drew approximately 2,000 attendees and featured a packed schedule of activities. Guests participated in rum tastings, poker tournaments, live podcasts, line dancing sessions, and a range of shore excursions. Options included food tours, dolphin-watching excursions, eco-adventures, snorkeling, and other wildlife experiences. Storme Warren served as emcee, guiding fans through performances and special events throughout the voyage.

Ticket prices for Country Cruising start at $1,899 per person; more information and booking details are available at countrycruising.com.

James DupréRandy Travis
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Riley Green performs on the field after the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on December 27, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.
MusicRiley Green Rumored to Be Joining ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off ‘Marshals’Erin Cline
Thomas Rhett performs on stage during 2025 CMA Triple Play Awards at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 29, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicThomas Rhett Shares Loss of Hearing in One EarYvette Dela Cruz
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicJelly Roll to Release Bunnie Xo Tribute Song ‘Thorns’ Tonight, Just in Time for Valentine’s DayYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect