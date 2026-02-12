Randy Travis Set To Appear on Country Cruising 7th Anniversary Voyage

Country Cruising has announced that its 7th Anniversary Tour will feature Randy Travis as a special guest aboard the Celebrity Summit in April 2027. Travis is expected to make appearances throughout the voyage, though no full vocal performances are anticipated.

The anniversary sailing continues the brand's tradition of spotlighting multi-generational country talent. Joining Travis on the lineup are James Dupré, Craig Morgan, and Paul Overstreet. Country Cruising has previously hosted major acts including Blake Shelton, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Trace Adkins, LOCASH, Clay Walker, and Taylor Austin Dye, reinforcing its reputation as a premier country music fan experience at sea.

James Dupré will perform his own sets on board, including music from It's All Happening and Perfect Time. Dupré also continues to serve as lead vocalist on Travis' More Life Tour, helping bring the country legend's catalog to audiences nationwide.

Craig Morgan, known for hits spanning more than two decades, is confirmed for the 2027 cruise. In addition to his music career, Morgan remains dedicated to military and veteran support initiatives and continues to be involved in active-duty service and advocacy.

Country Cruising's previous sailing from Fort Lauderdale to Nassau drew approximately 2,000 attendees and featured a packed schedule of activities. Guests participated in rum tastings, poker tournaments, live podcasts, line dancing sessions, and a range of shore excursions. Options included food tours, dolphin-watching excursions, eco-adventures, snorkeling, and other wildlife experiences. Storme Warren served as emcee, guiding fans through performances and special events throughout the voyage.