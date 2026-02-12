Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ella Langley is the Face of American Eagle’s Spring 2026 Collection

After making country music history with her hit “Choosin’ Texas” topping the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts simultaneously, Ella Langley is now the face of…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Ella Langley performs during The Big 98's Friendsgiving at the Grand Ole Opry House
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

After making country music history with her hit “Choosin’ Texas” topping the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts simultaneously, Ella Langley is now the face of American Eagle’s Spring 2026 collection. The clothing brand posted a clip of Langley dancing in a barn. On their website, the Alabama-born hitmaker showcased her favorite items from the new collection.

Ella Langley Partners With American Eagle

After the controversial collaboration with Sydney Sweeney and the infamous “Great Jeans” campaign, clothing brand American Eagle has now set their eyes on country music’s darling and belle of the hour. Langley is featured wearing a couple of items from the latest range of clothing and everyday staples such as the Daily Fave Tank Top, Denim Tube Top, and the Relaxed Fit Everyday Luxe T-Shirt.

The doe-eyed songstress also modeled denim jeans and jacket fitting of a country music star. Langley donned the Stretch Super Low-Rise Kick Bootcut Jean, the Next Level Super High-Waisted Flare Jean with the Swing Denim Jacket.

What’s Next for Her?

Aside from releasing her highly anticipated second album, Dandelion, Langley is also scheduled to go on tour. Her Dandelion Tour kicks off on May 07 in Toledo, Ohio and will wrap up on August 15 in Fort Worth, Texas. “Be Her,” her next single, is scheduled to drop on Friday, February 13.

Ella Langley
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Riley Green performs on the field after the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on December 27, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.
MusicRiley Green Rumored to Be Joining ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off ‘Marshals’Erin Cline
Thomas Rhett performs on stage during 2025 CMA Triple Play Awards at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 29, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicThomas Rhett Shares Loss of Hearing in One EarYvette Dela Cruz
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicJelly Roll to Release Bunnie Xo Tribute Song ‘Thorns’ Tonight, Just in Time for Valentine’s DayYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect