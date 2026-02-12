Ella Langley is the Face of American Eagle’s Spring 2026 Collection

After making country music history with her hit “Choosin’ Texas” topping the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts simultaneously, Ella Langley is now the face of American Eagle’s Spring 2026 collection. The clothing brand posted a clip of Langley dancing in a barn. On their website, the Alabama-born hitmaker showcased her favorite items from the new collection.

Ella Langley Partners With American Eagle

After the controversial collaboration with Sydney Sweeney and the infamous “Great Jeans” campaign, clothing brand American Eagle has now set their eyes on country music’s darling and belle of the hour. Langley is featured wearing a couple of items from the latest range of clothing and everyday staples such as the Daily Fave Tank Top, Denim Tube Top, and the Relaxed Fit Everyday Luxe T-Shirt.

The doe-eyed songstress also modeled denim jeans and jacket fitting of a country music star. Langley donned the Stretch Super Low-Rise Kick Bootcut Jean, the Next Level Super High-Waisted Flare Jean with the Swing Denim Jacket.

What’s Next for Her?