Riley Green To Headline Thursday Night Kickoff Show at 2026 Carolina Country Music Fest

The 2026 Carolina Country Music Fest is set to return to Myrtle Beach June 4–7 at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion, launching four nights of country music on the oceanfront. The festival officially kicks off Thursday night with a high-energy opening led by Riley Green, marking the start of another multi-day celebration in one of country music's most storied beach towns.

The McDonald's Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert opens the festival, with Riley Green headlining alongside a slate of early performers. Thursday night is included with a 3-day pass, and fans can add Thursday access to an existing 3-day ticket until the end of February. The Thursday theme, Boots N Roots, encourages attendees to show off their personal style by wearing band shirts or repping their favorite teams.

Southern Entertainment co-founder Bob Durkin expressed his excitement for the energy that the lineup will bring to get the weekend started: “Thursday night is all about the energy, and this lineup delivers. We've paired one of the hottest artists in country music with a major country hitmaker that fans have been asking us for, and the excitement is at an all-time high. We're proud to launch what will be an unforgettable four days on the beach — the ultimate summer kickoff party.”

Beyond Thursday's kickoff, the four-night lineup includes weekend headliners Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Post Malone, along with additional major acts such as Cole Swindell and more. The announcement, reported on Feb. 6, also highlights the festival's themed nights and expanded kickoff events.

Myrtle Beach continues to be spotlighted as a country-music destination with deep roots in the genre, tied to legendary venues such as The Bowery and the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion, reinforcing the festival's connection to the area's musical legacy.