Molly Schuyler Devours 189 Wings To Win Las Vegas’ First Wing Bowl

Jennifer Eggleston

Jennifer Eggleston
Wing Bowl made its Las Vegas debut at the Plaza Hotel & Casino on Feb. 7, marking the iconic eating competition's first stop outside Philadelphia since its inception in 1993. The long-running event brought its signature mix of competitive eating, spectacle, and entertainment to downtown Las Vegas for the first time.

The Las Vegas Wing Bowl had 20 of the best competitive eaters in the world in a 3-round wing-eating competition with $5,000 in winnings. Ultimately, Molly Schuyler, who ate 189 wings, was crowned the winner, further establishing her as one of the world's greatest competitive eaters.

Notorious BOB finished in second place after eating 162 wings. Dan Kennedy, husband of Molly Schuyler, placed third with a total of 117 wings, rounding out the podium after a hard-fought competition that kept the crowd engaged throughout the evening.

Emcees for the event included Jesse Pynnonen of Finland and British competitive eating star Adam Moran, who guided the audience through each round. Vernon Cathy served as a special guest judge, adding further credibility and personality to the judging panel.

After the competition ended, participants headed to an after-party that capitalized on the high energy of the Wing Bowl. Guests enjoyed a live performance by Trapt, a cash bar, and limited-edition Wing Bowl beer from Beer Zombies. Peppermint Hippo Wingette dancers also performed during the event, providing an exciting atmosphere that lasted deep into the evening.

Food
