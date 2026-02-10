Macallan Brings Whisky Experience to Las Vegas Strip for Valentine’s Weekend

Backstage Country
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 22: A general view of an event hosted by The Macallan for the cast of NBC's Telenovela to celebrate their Season 1 finale on February 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Macallan)
Las Vegas is preparing for a busy Valentine's weekend as The Macallan hosts a late-night whisky experience at Allē Lounge on 66, offering guests an immersive look into one of the world's most respected single malt brands. The event takes place on Friday, Feb. 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., with booking and additional details available through the venue's website.

Designed as an insider's experience, the evening blends guided tastings with education on The Macallan's heritage, craftsmanship, and approach to whisky making. Brand Ambassador Allan Roth leads heritage discussions alongside rare tastings, while a Mixology Masterclass showcases creative cocktail applications built around Macallan expressions. The setting provides an upscale social atmosphere that carries into the early morning hours.

Attendees can taste rare collector's pours; taste limited edition expressions; create bespoke cocktails; and create food bites that are designed to complement the whisky flavor profiles of each pour. A contiguous experience will feature impressive panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline from Allē Lounge on 66, adding a visual layer to enhance the entire tasting journey.

Travelers and locals are encouraged to contact the venue in advance for availability and any schedule changes. The Vegas2Go app offers a full-service guide to attractions in Las Vegas for anyone looking for a larger itinerary beyond the Macallan event.

