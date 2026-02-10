Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ella Langley Teases a New Track: Is it a Collab with HARDY?

Ella Langley shared on social media what fans are hoping to be a new single ahead of the release of her second album, Dandelion, co-produced by none other than Miranda…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Ella Langley attends the 2025 BMI Country Awards
Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Ella Langley shared on social media what fans are hoping to be a new single ahead of the release of her second album, Dandelion, co-produced by none other than Miranda Lambert. Speculation is high that it’s going to be another collaboration with HARDY. The pair worked together before for “Never Met Anyone Like You.”

With the Alabama-born singer-songwriter's career continuing in an upward trajectory, every snippet and hint she shares sets the country music world shaking with anticipation.

A New Teaser Has Fans Guessing

Recently, Langley shared a teaser clip of her silhouette dancing to an unreleased track, instantly sparking interest in what we could expect next from her. A telling sign that HARDY is involved is the eyes emoji the country rock singer left in the comment section. She also posted behind-the-scenes footage of what appears to be from a music video shoot. Langley captioned it, #BeHer.

Ella Langley Teases New Single ‘Be Her’

The caption is the new single’s title. In the ASCAP database, an unreleased song with the same title lists Langley, HARDY, Jordan Schmidt and Smith Ahnquist as writers. The title was an Easter egg from the “Dandelion” music video: it appeared on Langley’s number plate.

There are no hints or definite news yet on whether HARDY also provided vocals on the track or is just credited as a writer.

Dandelion is scheduled for an April 10 release. Its lead single, “Choosin’ Texas,” made Langley the first woman to simultaneously lead the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts.

RELATED: Ella Langley Makes Billboard History with ‘Choosin’ Texas’

Ella LangleyHardy
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Noah Kahan performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025
Music‘Noah Kahan: Out of Body’ Documentary to Premiere on Netflix this YearYvette Dela Cruz
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attend NETFLIX TUDUM 2025: THE LIVE EVENT at The Kia Forum
MusicKelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Call it Quits AgainYvette Dela Cruz
Ella Langley performs at CMT Next Women of Country: Class of 2024 Event at City Winery Nashville
MusicElla Langley Makes Billboard History with ‘Choosin’ Texas’Yvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect