Ella Langley Teases a New Track: Is it a Collab with HARDY?

Ella Langley shared on social media what fans are hoping to be a new single ahead of the release of her second album, Dandelion, co-produced by none other than Miranda Lambert. Speculation is high that it’s going to be another collaboration with HARDY. The pair worked together before for “Never Met Anyone Like You.”

With the Alabama-born singer-songwriter's career continuing in an upward trajectory, every snippet and hint she shares sets the country music world shaking with anticipation.

A New Teaser Has Fans Guessing

Recently, Langley shared a teaser clip of her silhouette dancing to an unreleased track, instantly sparking interest in what we could expect next from her. A telling sign that HARDY is involved is the eyes emoji the country rock singer left in the comment section. She also posted behind-the-scenes footage of what appears to be from a music video shoot. Langley captioned it, #BeHer.

Ella Langley Teases New Single ‘Be Her’

The caption is the new single’s title. In the ASCAP database, an unreleased song with the same title lists Langley, HARDY, Jordan Schmidt and Smith Ahnquist as writers. The title was an Easter egg from the “Dandelion” music video: it appeared on Langley’s number plate.

There are no hints or definite news yet on whether HARDY also provided vocals on the track or is just credited as a writer.

Dandelion is scheduled for an April 10 release. Its lead single, “Choosin’ Texas,” made Langley the first woman to simultaneously lead the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts.