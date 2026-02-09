Megan Moroney Drops Title Track Ahead of ‘Cloud 9’ Release

Megan Moroney surprised fans by dropping the title track from her upcoming album, Cloud 9, scheduled for release on February 20. Following previously released singles, “6 Months Later,” “Beautiful Things,” and “Wish I Didn’t,” the brand-new “Cloud 9” is the perfect addition to your Valentine’s Day playlist.

Megan Moroney Sings of Being in Love

With “6 Months Later” and “Wish I Didn’t,” Moroney sings about heartache and the regret that follows from falling for the wrong person. Now, with "Cloud 9," she's flipped the script, expressing how it feels to be truly in love. If the early releases are any indication, the full album will be a journey of very diverse vibes.

Co-written with Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Ernest Keith Smith, the single sings of the positive side of love, especially the chorus and post-chorus: “I'm walking on sunshine, holding your hand / You're putting stars in my eyes like no one else can / You get me high, high, high / You give me that look, I'm floating on air / No, nothing else matters with your hands in my hair / I never want to leave where we are now / It's a long, long way, way down / Down to cloud nine.”

Megan Moroney - Cloud 9 (Official Lyric Video)

A Busy 2026

Moroney also announced via her Instagram that a Songwriter’s Edition of Cloud 9 will be available soon on vinyl. The caption reads, “i’m floatin’ on air!!!️ Cloud 9: The Songwriter’s Edition is available for pre-order. this is the final variant & my personal favorite because all the songs are in the order in which they were written. all new packaging, handwritten lyrics & a deeper look into my heart.”

Additionally, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter will be taking Cloud 9 on the road. The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 29 and will wrap on October 1.