Go for the Gold: Win A Golden Nugget

Go for the Gold

Coyote Country and Sahara Coin & Precious Metals want to you to Go for the Gold!

The Olympic Games are all about going for gold — and now you can too on Coyote Country!

To celebrate the Olympics, Coyote Country is giving listeners the chance to win big. When you win Go for the Gold, you won’t just qualify for the grand prize — you’ll instantly score a pair of tickets to the Mob Museum, one of Las Vegas’ most iconic attractions. And that’s just the beginning…

Every on-air winner also becomes a qualified finalist for the ultimate Olympic-style prize: a chance to win a real golden nugget from Sahara Coins & Precious Metals! Plus, we're giving a second place winner a piece of silver and a third place piece of bronze!

Here’s How It Works:

  • Listen to Coyote Country for your chance to play Go for the Gold
  • Win on-air and you’ll receive:
    • 🎟️ A pair of tickets to the Mob Museum
    • 🥇 Qualification for the Golden Nugget grand prize drawing
  • One finalist will take home the gold!

Just like the Olympics, every moment counts — so whether you’re cheering on your favorite athletes or just dreaming of your own gold-medal moment, make sure Coyote Country is on and you’re ready to win.

  • Dates of Contests: 2/9 - 2/20
  • How winners are selected: Caller 7
  • When the winner is selected: 6am - 10am
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 10
  • Prize description: Two tickets to the Mob Museum will qualify winners for the Grand Prize of a Golden Nugget
  • Prize provided by: Sahara Coins & Precious Metals & Mob Museum
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
