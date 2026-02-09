Go for the Gold: Win A Golden Nugget

Coyote Country and Sahara Coin & Precious Metals want to you to Go for the Gold!

The Olympic Games are all about going for gold — and now you can too on Coyote Country!

To celebrate the Olympics, Coyote Country is giving listeners the chance to win big. When you win Go for the Gold, you won’t just qualify for the grand prize — you’ll instantly score a pair of tickets to the Mob Museum, one of Las Vegas’ most iconic attractions. And that’s just the beginning…

Every on-air winner also becomes a qualified finalist for the ultimate Olympic-style prize: a chance to win a real golden nugget from Sahara Coins & Precious Metals! Plus, we're giving a second place winner a piece of silver and a third place piece of bronze!

Here’s How It Works:

Listen to Coyote Country for your chance to play Go for the Gold

for your chance to play Win on-air and you’ll receive: 🎟️ A pair of tickets to the Mob Museum 🥇 Qualification for the Golden Nugget grand prize drawing

One finalist will take home the gold!

Just like the Olympics, every moment counts — so whether you’re cheering on your favorite athletes or just dreaming of your own gold-medal moment, make sure Coyote Country is on and you’re ready to win.