Russell Dickerson Plans May Birthday Concert at Nashville Venue With Tyler Hubbard

A Nash-Birthday Bash celebrating Russell Dickerson's birthday is set for May 8 at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. Billed as RussellMania / Nash-Birthday Bash, the show promises a crowd-igniting, high-energy performance atmosphere designed to feel like a full-scale birthday celebration. The event features a high-energy lineup with Tyler Hubbard, Adrien Nunez, and Kevin Powers joining the bill.

The announcement arrives as Dickerson continues strong chart momentum. His current single, "Worth Your Wild," is charting on both the Billboard and Mediabase Country charts, marking his tenth career single to achieve chart status. The track adds to a growing catalog of hits that has fueled his reputation as a dynamic live performer.

On Feb. 3, Dickerson released a new piano-driven track titled "The Roses." The romantic song showcases Dickerson at the piano and was co-written with Michael Hardy, Chase McGill, and Jordan Schmidt. A sneak peek of the song was shared on Instagram ahead of its release, giving fans an early look at the more intimate side of his songwriting.

With nearly four billion career streams, Dickerson remains one of country music's most prolific performers. He is widely known for blending storytelling with high-energy live shows and is currently advancing his fourth studio album, Famous Back Home. The project merges country-soul foundations with '80s rock influences and modern pop textures, reflecting his evolving sound.

The RussellMania / Nash-Birthday Bash is being hyped with an enthusiastic social-media push aimed at fans nationwide. Presale tickets began yesterday, followed by a general public on-sale on Friday, giving fans multiple opportunities to secure access to the Nashville birthday celebration.

