Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Face Off Over Las Vegas Residency Ticket Sales

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will head to Las Vegas for their respective residencies at the same time. Aside from preparing for their shows, the superstar couple, according to Shelton,…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will head to Las Vegas for their respective residencies at the same time. Aside from preparing for their shows, the superstar couple, according to Shelton, is also gearing up for a little friendly competition with the mandatory trash-talking.

Blake Shelton vs. Gwen Stefani

Shelton recently announced additional dates for his residency show at Caesars Palace. The new dates coincide with his wife’s group No Doubt's residency at the Sphere. In an interview with People, the former The Voice coach said, “That'll be interesting because I'll be in direct competition with my wife. I'm excited about that because I know there'll be probably a little bit of trash talking.”

However, it seems Stefani already has an advantage. The Sphere has a 20,000-seating capacity, while The Colosseum can only sit over 4,000 fans. “Whether we both sell out, there's a big difference in selling out the Sphere and selling out Caesars, so she'll have that over my head.” Shelton laughs, “Yeah, it’s not very friendly when it's absolute a**-kicking.”

Business With Pleasure

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Shelton also opened up about his plans. The couple, who recently shut down divorce rumors, will be in New Orleans, where they’re set to headline the 2026 Endymion Extravaganza. The 49-year-old singer-songwriter joked that it’s “technically” a date, considering they’ll be spending the time together. “Oh my God, I am so romantic. It’s unbelievable. I booked a date for Gwen and me in New Orleans, and I mean, we're both having to do a concert, but a booking is a booking, and it is a date technically. Technically."

