Second Leg of Post Malone and Jelly Roll Tour Kicks Off April 10

Post Malone and Jelly Roll, who is fresh from his GRAMMY wins, just announced the dates and venues for his Big A** Stadium Tour Part 2, and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest events of 2026.

This follow-up tour picks up right where Big A** Stadium Tour left off. The tour, which was in support of his sixth studio album F-1 Trillion (2024), kicked off in April 2025 and wrapped in London on September 21.

Big A** Stadium Tour Part 2

Posty uploaded the tour’s poster with the dates and venues on his Instagram account. The caption reads, “THE BIG A** STADIUM TOUR PART 2 with @postmalone @jellyroll615 & @carterfaith is coming this spring. Pre-sale begins Feb 6th at 10a local time. Sign up for pre-sale tickets here: www.postmalone.com/shows.”

The tour will begin on April 10 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with the last show scheduled for July 28 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

After a massively successful first leg last year, Posty and Roll will continue performing in iconic stadiums and music festivals. And there’s a standout support act joining the party: Carter Faith, who will join on all headlining dates.

Notably, Roll will not be part of the Nashville, Tennessee, stop since he previously announced that he would not be performing in Music City until 2027.

Here are the confirmed U.S. stadium and festival dates for Posty and Roll’s Big A** Stadium Tour Part 2:

Apr 10: Tortuga Music Festival, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Apr 26: Stagecoach Music Festival, Indio, CA

May 13: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

May 16: Boots In The Park Festival, Albuquerque, NM

May 19: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

May 23: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

May 26: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

May 29: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

May 31: Gulf Coast Jam, Panama City Beach, FL

Jun 05: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Jun 07: Carolina Country Fest, Myrtle Beach, SC

Jun 09: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Jun 12: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Jun 16: Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON

Jun 20: Barefoot Country Music Festival, Wildwood, NJ

Jun 22: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT

Jun 25: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

Jun 27: Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

Jun 30: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Jul 11: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

Jul 15: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Jul 17: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Jul 21: Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Missoula, MT

Jul 24: Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, AB

Jul 28: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT