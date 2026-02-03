Dustin Lynch and Chase Rice to Co-Headline Red Rocks Show Benefiting Wildland Firefighters

Backstage Country
Dustin Lynch and Chase Rice will co-headline a benefit concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on Apr. 22, in partnership with Coors Banquet. The special event is presented by Coors Banquet, with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

"Red Rocks is such a legendary venue, I couldn't be more pumped to be back — especially with my buddy Chase Rice joining me this time around," said Lynch. "I'm excited to partner with my friends over at Coors Banquet and help in their mission to support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. This one's going to be special. See y'all out there."

The show continues a long-standing commitment by both Chase Rice and Coors Banquet to support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation financially. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales for this concert will go directly to support the firefighting community. Rice released his independent album Eldora at the end of 2025 and is currently not on a full-scale tour, making only a select number of live performances. The Red Rocks benefit is one of those select performances during this period of not touring.

Lynch brings an extensive list of career achievements to the co-headlining bill, including 10 No. 1 singles on country radio. His latest track is "Easy To Love," and he has also appeared on CBS's The Road.

Tickets for the Apr. 22 concert featuring Dustin Lynch and Chase Rice at Red Rocks Amphitheatre are on sale now through AXS.

