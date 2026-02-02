Shawn & Aimee’s Double Date: Win A Blind Date with Coyote Country

Looking for a romantic experience that’s anything but ordinary? This year, forget the awkward small talk and predictable dinner reservations—we’re giving you the chance to go on a Double Date with Shawn & Aimee! 💘

But here's the catch, Shawn & Aimee will choose your date! Whether you’re single, recently separeted, or just love a good adventure, this unforgettable blind date is all about fun, laughter, and a little mystery. You won’t know the details until the big reveal, but Shawn & Aimee are planning a Valentine’s experience you won’t want to miss.

Here’s how it works:

Two lucky winners will be selected to join Shawn & Aimee on a surprise blind date at the brand new KJ's Social Restaurant on February 12th!

How to Enter:

Fill out the entry form below and tell us about yourself, your preferences, and why you should be chosen for the Blind Date with Shawn & Aimee. Shawn & Aimee will review the answers and find the most compatible couple!

Take a chance on love (or at least a great time) and enter now for your shot at a Shawn & Aimee's Double Date—because the best dates start with a little mystery. 💕

About KJ's Social:

KJ's Social is an exciting new restaurant and social destination located in the Arts District of Las Vegas (921 S. Main Street), replacing The Pepper Club in The English Hotel. It offers elevated comfort cuisine, crafted cocktails, and a lively, welcoming atmosphere designed for both locals and visitors to “Eat Well, Drink Better, Stay Late”.