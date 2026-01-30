Tracy Lawrence Sets 31-Date No Alibis Tour Starting March With Ryman Stop

Tracy Lawrence has announced the 2026 No Alibis Tour, a headlining national run presented in part by Peachtree Entertainment. The tour kicks off in March and stretches through August, with 31 dates across multiple U.S. states, including festival appearances and a stop at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The tour is positioned as a celebration of real country music and long-standing fan connections, built around familiar songs and singalong moments, with additional dates expected to be announced.

“This year felt like the right time to lean back into headlining more shows and really celebrate these songs with the folks who've been there from the beginning and love real country music,” Lawrence said when announcing the tour. “The ‘No Alibis Tour' is about showing up and sharing a night that reminds us why we fell in love with country music in the first place. I can't wait to sing all the hits together!”

Fans played a role in naming the tour, with Lawrence confirming the title references his 1993 hit Alibis. Pre-sale tickets are available now, with general on-sale beginning January 30 at 10 a.m. local time via the tour's official link. The trek concludes on August 29, 2026, in Long Beach, California.

In addition to touring, Lawrence has expanded his business ventures with a line of Mission: Possible–supported, all-natural marinades and seasonings, sold at Scheel's, Amazon, and his website, with select profits donated to the charity. He has also launched MSG-, gluten-, sugar-, and GMO-free cooking products, available through the same outlets, with proceeds from sales benefiting Mission: Possible.

In 2025, Lawrence toured with Josh Turner & played several major concerts, including NFR and Stagecoach. He also assisted with Mission: Possible by hosting a Turkey Fry, which raised funds for meals & an awareness of hunger in America.