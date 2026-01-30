70th Celebration at Disneyland®: Your Chance to Win Tickets

Experience 70 years of joy come alive across the Resort during the 70th Celebration with fun-filled moments for your friends and family. At Disney California Adventure® Park, kids can get silly with Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! Fan-favorite spectaculars are here too, with the Paint the Night parade returning January 30 and Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland® Park. Join the celebration now!

Starting Monday, set a reminder to be listening each day for the ‘Magic Words’ at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm. Then, the next day, tune to 102.7 Coyote Country at 7:40am and 8:40am to listen for your name! If Shawn and Aimee announce your name, you’ll have 10 minutes to give us a call to claim your prize! All winners will also qualify for the grand prize vacation of a family-four pack of 3 Day, 1-Park per day Tickets to Disneyland® Resort and a 2 night stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel!