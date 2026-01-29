Rex Linn Scared Fiancée Reba McEntire on 6th Anniversary

Reba McEntire might not have thought she would celebrate her 6th anniversary with Rex Linn, especially with him scaring her. Or she might, given that they scaring one another is apparently normal for the two of them.

Reba McEntire: “6 Years Together and He’s Still Scaring Me Every Chance He Gets!”

McEntire shared a video on Instagram of herself during a photoshoot. Linn is seen creeping around, hiding behind a door. McEntire did not notice him, and when Linn appeared to scare her (which he did successfully!), the Reba actress laughed, then pointed at the photographer yelling at Linn, “You scared her!”

The text over the clip reads, “6 years together, still scaring each other.” McEntire promised revenge on the caption, “6 years together and he’s still scaring me every chance he gets! You know what they say about payback…"

A Shared Love of Prank

In previous interviews, McEntire revealed how they love to prank one another. She shared how she will often “sit there for 10 minutes and wait for him to come out of the bathroom" to prank him.

She added that she will “be down a dark hall and just be silhouetted… scares him to death. I think that's the funniest thing in the world.”