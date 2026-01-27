Zac Brown Band Announces 2026 Love & Fear Tour
After a successful (and controversial) residency at Sphere Las Vegas, Zac Brown Band announced that they are embarking on a tour. The 2026 Love & Fear Tour will kick off…
After a successful (and controversial) residency at Sphere Las Vegas, Zac Brown Band announced that they are embarking on a tour. The 2026 Love & Fear Tour will kick off on July 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will wrap up on November 21 in Rosemont, Illinois, with opening acts including Brothers Osborne, Fitz and the Tantrums, Grace Potter, and Old Crow Medicine Show.
'The Love & Fear Tour is All About Big Energy'
Frontman Zac Brown said of the tour, “I can’t wait to get this back on the road after an epic experience at Sphere. Every night we play is a chance to turn it up, mix things around, and share an unforgettable night with our incredible fans. The Love & Fear Tour is all about big energy - our new album, entertaining covers, the hits you know and love, a few unexpected curveballs, and a whole lot of fun. We’re ready to bring it!” as reported by Holler.
Tour Dates
Check out Zac Brown Band’s 2026 Love & Fear Tour dates below.
- July 17: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
- July 18: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH
- July 31: MVP Arena, Albany, NY
- August 2: Fenway Park, Boston, MA
- August 13: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
- August 14: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
- August 15: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD
- August 27: Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY
- August 28: Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY
- August 29: TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann, Philadelphia, PA
- September 10: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
- September 11: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO
- September 17: Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC
- September 18: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL
- September 19: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL
- October 8: Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Knoxville, TN
- October 9: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC
- October 10: First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro, NC
- October 19: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
- October 20: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
- October 23: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
- October 24: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD
- November 5: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
- November 6: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
- November 19: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE
- November 20: Casey’s Center, Des Moines, IA
- November 21: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL
For tickets, click here.