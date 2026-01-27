Zac Brown Band Announces 2026 Love & Fear Tour

After a successful (and controversial) residency at Sphere Las Vegas, Zac Brown Band announced that they are embarking on a tour. The 2026 Love & Fear Tour will kick off on July 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will wrap up on November 21 in Rosemont, Illinois, with opening acts including Brothers Osborne, Fitz and the Tantrums, Grace Potter, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Frontman Zac Brown said of the tour, “I can’t wait to get this back on the road after an epic experience at Sphere. Every night we play is a chance to turn it up, mix things around, and share an unforgettable night with our incredible fans. The Love & Fear Tour is all about big energy - our new album, entertaining covers, the hits you know and love, a few unexpected curveballs, and a whole lot of fun. We’re ready to bring it!” as reported by Holler.